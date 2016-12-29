2015 AgriStability Forms Due Saturday

A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.)

AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks back at a producer’s historical margin, the performance of eligible income minus direct expenses to produce those commodities.



Waren Ames AgriStability’s Manager of Policy, Program Development and Readiness says they’ve seen a strong uptake in the program for 2015 with just under $18 million dollars being paid out so far.

"We say about 15 thousand enrollment fees were paid for the 2015 program year and to-date we've received 12 thousand applications for that year. We've processed 10 thousand of those, we are well on our way to being complete and should be done early in 2017, there is still time for producers to apply," Ames said.

He also spoke about December 31st deadlines for producers.

"The deadline at the end of this month on December 31st is the deadline for 15 applications. Their program forms, supplemental information, and tax information that they need to submit to us. The deadline for paying fees is for the 2016 program year," he said.

Producers can stop by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance offices or use Ag Connect, SCIC’s online tool for submitting their AgriStability information.