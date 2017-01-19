The agenda has been finalized for the 2nd Annual event Celebrating Rural Ranching Women in Maple Creek.

Rachel Turnquist with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture says they decided to run a two-day event this year kicking off on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd.

"We're going to have Cynthia Beck talking to us about the health and wellness of rural and ranch women. The next day (on Friday) will be a full day, we're going to have a have another producer panel with three different producers who will be talking about how things work or don't work on the farm, family and everything in between," she said.

She notes other topics include Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Management, Livestock, Forage Management, Health and Wellness.

The timing of the Rural Ranch Women’s Conference coincides with Rural Women’s Month in March.

Ladies are asked to pre-register February 24th by contacting the Agriculture Knowledge Centre in Moose Jaw (@ 1-866-457-2377)