Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon.

Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so producers will want to make sure they know what’s happening.

"Canaryseed meeting is still at the Saskatoon Inn but it's in the morning now, rather than being in the afternoon. Saskatchewan Soil Conservation has been moved over to the Western Development Museum on Monday. Saskatchewan Mustard that's always been at Saskatoon Inn is going to be at Prairieland but still be on Thursday. People should check Crop week or CropSphere websites," Hursh said.

A key impact for this year is that CropSphere has moved from TCU Place out to Prairieland Park.

Hursh also said it’s a busy week with lots to take in.

"It's a huge amount of information and people look at the agenda and what's happening where. It's always a little frustrating because it's hard to be everywhere at once and go to all the thing you want to," he said.

CropSphere itself is sold out with more than 600 people pre-registered, but growers can still attend any of the AGM's without being registered for CropSphere.