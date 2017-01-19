January 18th was Global Pulse Day.

Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole are key players in the Global Pulse Market.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 8.4 million tonnes of pulses were grown in Canada in 2016.

Lee Moats is Chair of Pulse Canada and says today is about raising awareness to pulse crops and helping consumers understand why they should include pulses in their diet.

"If you have a diet that includes pulse crops it helps adress a lot of issues, it lowers colestorale, helps people lose weight and adresses deiseses that inflict our population. Pulse crops have a low glycemic index which is import for people managing diabetes and the list goes on," he said

He notes Canada is the world's largest producer and exporter of dry peas and lentils and a major supplier of pulses to over 150 countries around the world.

"Our task now is to mantain all of those great martkets we've had. Also to find new ways of helping pulse crops find there way into the diets and the meals that traditionally haven't eaten them much like the people here in North America," Moats said.

The industry is targeting 25% new use opportunities by 2025.

Snack foods, tortillas and breakfast cereals are just a few product categories that represent growth potential for pulse ingredients.