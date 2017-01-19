  • Print
Details
Category: Agriculture News

 

January 18th was Global Pulse Day.

Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole are key players in the Global Pulse Market.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 8.4 million tonnes of pulses were grown in Canada in 2016.

Lee Moats is Chair of Pulse Canada and says today is about raising awareness to pulse crops and helping consumers understand why they should include pulses in their diet.

"If you have a diet that includes pulse crops it helps adress a lot of issues, it lowers colestorale, helps people lose weight and adresses deiseses that inflict our population. Pulse crops have a low glycemic index which is import for people managing diabetes and the list goes on," he said     

He notes Canada is the world's largest producer and exporter of dry peas and lentils and a major supplier of pulses to over 150 countries around the world.

"Our task now is to mantain all of those great martkets we've had. Also to find new ways of helping pulse crops find there way into the diets and the meals that traditionally haven't eaten them much like the people here in North America," Moats said. 

The industry is targeting 25% new use opportunities by 2025.

Snack foods, tortillas and breakfast cereals are just a few product categories that represent growth potential for pulse ingredients.

More Ag News

Raising the Steaks For Sask Beef Conference

Registration closes Friday for the Saskatchewan Beef Industry Conference. The annual event is coming up January 24th to 26th at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina. Conference Co-ordinator…

Global Pulse Day

January 18th was Global Pulse Day. Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole are key players in the Global Pulse Market. According to Statistics Canada, more than 8.4 million tonnes of pulses were grown in…

Celebrating Rural Ranching Women in Maple Creek

The agenda has been finalized for the 2nd Annual event Celebrating Rural Ranching Women in Maple Creek. Rachel Turnquist with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture says they decided to run a two-day…

US Winter Wheat Acres Lowest They've Been in 108 Years

Last week's USDA report indicated that US winter wheat acres are the lowest they've been in more than a century. G3 Weather and Crop Specialist Bruce Burnett explains. "The hard red winter wheat area…

Canola Council of Canada is Searching for Their Next President

The search is on for the next President of the Canola Council of Canada. The organization has hired Scott Wolfe Management Inc. to conduct the search, with the selection process being overseen by the…

Warmer Weather Continuing in the Southwest

Warmer weather is a nice change from last week’s bitter cold. G3 Canada’s Weather and Crop Specialist Bruce Burnett says we’ve seen a big switch in the weather right across Western Canada. "In terms…

Increase Your Yields With Plant Science

Farmers are constantly struggling to get maximum crop yield out of their fields. Dan Owen, the product innovation manager with ATP Nutrition is right there with them trying to help. He says the…

Former G.W. Bush Speach Writer Discusses Trump Presidency At CropSphere

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th. Last Monday producers attending CropSphere heard from David Frumm, a best-selling author, senior editor at…

Government Approves Funding Towards Variety of Crop-Related Research Projects

Funding for agricultural research was announced last Tuesday at CropSphere in Saskatoon. The federal and provincial governments announced nearly 7.7 million dollars in funding through the provincial…

Drew Lerner Forecasts 2017 Growing Season

World Weather Agri-Meteorologist Drew Lerner was the keynote speaker for the SaskCanola AGM in Saskatoon last Monday. He told producers it will not be as wet in the 2017 growing season as it was last…

Commodity Research Analyst Discusses Canaryseed Market

The Canaryseed Development Commission of Saskatchewan held its AGM last week in Saskatoon. The Canaryseed Market which is mainly birdseed has stayed fairly neutral over the last few years. Chuck…

Saskatchewan Announces Changes to Premise Identification Program

The Province has announced changes to its Premise Identification program. The program which had been voluntary since 2014 is now becoming mandatory for producers who would like to participate in any…

Market Update From Cropsphere

Mike Jubenville of Pro Farmer Canada gave the wrap-up presentation on the markets yesterday at CropSphere. He says he views the marketplace right now as one of very big supply versus very big demand,…

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association and CGC to Decide What to do With User Fees Surplus

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is looking forward to participating in consultations on what to do with that 95 Million dollar surplus of CGC user fees. The user fees are collected on…

Name Change Doesn't Change 50 Year Old Local Company

A major merger and name change was announced today by The Jim Pattison Group. JayDee Agtech has merged with Maple Farm Equipment and the new entity will be called Pattison Agriculture. The new…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…

CCA President Looking Forward to 2017

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…

2015 AgriStability Forms Due Saturday

A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.) AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Christmas Dinner

G3 Announces New Grain Terminal to be Built in Vancouver

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Tips on Storing Your Crops Throughout the Winter

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

Early Calf Nutrition Pays Off Later In Life

Memorial Service for Well-Known Rancher Goes Today

WBDC Field Day Around The Corner

FCC Releases Canadian Agriculture's Productivity and Trade Report

Benefits of Using Cover Crops

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

Foraging Into The Future

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

Three Vacancies Filled at SFDC Election

SaskCanola Elections Fill Four Positions

Millennial Take Over

Recap on Oats Production

Lone Tree Project Hoping to Donate Over $30,000 to CFB

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

5th Annual Wellness Challenge

16 January 2017 12:00 am - 12 February 2017 12:00 am

TBA





Courage To Change - Al Anon Family Group

18 January 2017 12:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

20 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Baby Steps & Romp 'n' Read

20 January 2017 10:00 am

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Connie Kaldor

20 January 2017 7:30 pm

The Lyric Theatre, Swift Current





Maker Kids Club

21 January 2017 10:00 am

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





HTML for Beginners Part 2

21 January 2017 2:00 pm

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Login