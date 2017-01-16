  • Print
Details
Category: Agriculture News

 

Funding for agricultural research was announced last Tuesday at CropSphere in Saskatoon.

The federal and provincial governments announced nearly 7.7 million dollars in funding through the provincial Agriculture Development Fund for 46 crop-related research projects.

The largest share of the money will go for research at the University of Saskatchewan and its Crop Development Centre.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says the money invested in research pays off.

"We look at seven to one return on investment from these types of research projects," he said. 

Stewart says $1.6 million dollars is earmarked for cereal grains, 1.73 million for oilseeds and 2.38 million dollars for pulses.

"Money spent on lentil research through the CDC is yielding a 29 to one return on investment, so this is money well spent," Steward said.    

The money will go towards research into improving plant breeding technology to test for DON toxins caused by fusarium head blight, technology to minimize losses at harvest and the development of a pulse-based replacement for shortening that can be used in baked goods.

More Ag News

Former G.W. Bush Speach Writer Discusses Trump Presidency At CropSphere

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th. Last Monday producers attending CropSphere heard from David Frumm, a best-selling author, senior editor at…

Government Approves Funding Towards Variety of Crop-Related Research Projects

Funding for agricultural research was announced last Tuesday at CropSphere in Saskatoon. The federal and provincial governments announced nearly 7.7 million dollars in funding through the provincial…

Drew Lerner Forecasts 2017 Growing Season

World Weather Agri-Meteorologist Drew Lerner was the keynote speaker for the SaskCanola AGM in Saskatoon last Monday. He told producers it will not be as wet in the 2017 growing season as it was last…

Commodity Research Analyst Discusses Canaryseed Market

The Canaryseed Development Commission of Saskatchewan held its AGM last week in Saskatoon. The Canaryseed Market which is mainly birdseed has stayed fairly neutral over the last few years. Chuck…

Saskatchewan Announces Changes to Premise Identification Program

The Province has announced changes to its Premise Identification program. The program which had been voluntary since 2014 is now becoming mandatory for producers who would like to participate in any…

Market Update From Cropsphere

Mike Jubenville of Pro Farmer Canada gave the wrap-up presentation on the markets yesterday at CropSphere. He says he views the marketplace right now as one of very big supply versus very big demand,…

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association and CGC to Decide What to do With User Fees Surplus

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is looking forward to participating in consultations on what to do with that 95 Million dollar surplus of CGC user fees. The user fees are collected on…

Name Change Doesn't Change 50 Year Old Local Company

A major merger and name change was announced today by The Jim Pattison Group. JayDee Agtech has merged with Maple Farm Equipment and the new entity will be called Pattison Agriculture. The new…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…

CCA President Looking Forward to 2017

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…

2015 AgriStability Forms Due Saturday

A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.) AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks…

Christmas Dinner

Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends. For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings. Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian…

G3 Announces New Grain Terminal to be Built in Vancouver

A new state-of-the-art grain export terminal is going to be built by G3 at the port of Vancouver. The terminal will include over 180-thousand metric tons of storage and feature a unique rail loop…

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…

Tips on Storing Your Crops Throughout the Winter

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…
Default Image

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers has decided to maintain a non-refundable pulse levy. The issue was a hot topic of debate during their AGM in January with a resolution requesting the pulse levy be…

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Early Calf Nutrition Pays Off Later In Life

Memorial Service for Well-Known Rancher Goes Today

WBDC Field Day Around The Corner

FCC Releases Canadian Agriculture's Productivity and Trade Report

Benefits of Using Cover Crops

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

Foraging Into The Future

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

Three Vacancies Filled at SFDC Election

SaskCanola Elections Fill Four Positions

Millennial Take Over

Recap on Oats Production

Lone Tree Project Hoping to Donate Over $30,000 to CFB

Crop Storage an Issue This Harvest

New Crop Mission Underway

Cattle Producers Utilizing Winter Feeding Sites

Sask Cereal Specialist Discusses Fusarium

APAS Annual General Meetings

Strong Sales at Agribition

Lone Tree Project Gives Livestock Producers Chance to Stock Up on Hay

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

5th Annual Wellness Challenge

16 January 2017 12:00 am - 12 February 2017 12:00 am

TBA





Young Adults Hope for a Better Tomorrow AFG

17 January 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





Al-Anon Family Group - Leader

17 January 2017 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Victory Fellowship Church, Leader





Morning Walking for Wellness

18 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Let's Play

18 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





Story Time

18 January 2017 10:00 am

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Courage To Change - Al Anon Family Group

18 January 2017 12:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





Login