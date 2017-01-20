Inauguration Day South of the Border

  • Print
Today’s the big day south of the border as US President-Elect Donald Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office today.

Everyone is wondering just what his presidency will hold with some political pundits calling him unpredictable.

U of S Political Studies Professor Greg Poelzer says he’s been pretty vocal about his plans and views on a number of issues.

"The positions he's taking particular around trade, he's being saying for 30 years. In that sense, there is a certain degree of predictability in what he is saying, but it's going to bring in a lot of instability I think the international political system especially for international trade," he said Thursday.   

Poelzer feels Canada, Federally and Provincially, needs to stand united on trade issues showing a strong and united front when negotiating with the United States.

Trump has also been very vocal on a number of issues from immigration to trade and the need to re-negotiate agreements like NAFTA.

"A lot of people commented on some of his views, which we can say are fairly unconventional for a US President, but they aren't new," he said.  

Trade is key for the industry and Poelzer says it’s definitely an area to watch.

"You don't have to think back to far when it came to our producers in the beef sector with the country origin labeling that the United States wanted to impose. That was under an administration and congress that was a little more trade friendly. I think we can anticipate those kinds of things, those have been explicitly identified around the country origin issues for this administration," Poelzer said.        

Poelzer says he’s concerned about what the Trump presidency will mean for Canadian Agriculture and Trade and the impact it could have.

 

