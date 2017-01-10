Name Change Doesn't Change 50 Year Old Local Company

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…
A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.) AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks…
Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends. For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings. Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian…
A new state-of-the-art grain export terminal is going to be built by G3 at the port of Vancouver. The terminal will include over 180-thousand metric tons of storage and feature a unique rail loop…
Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…
Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…
The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers has decided to maintain a non-refundable pulse levy. The issue was a hot topic of debate during their AGM in January with a resolution requesting the pulse levy be…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…
A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…
Calf nutrition was one of the topics discussed last week at the 11th Annual Manitoba Dairy Conference. Dr Michael Steele, of the University of Alberta, focused on the importance of nutrition from…
Members of the cattle industry are gathering to say goodbye to one of their own today. Memorial services for Boyd Anderson are being held today in Glentworth. Anderson was a well-known and…
Cattle producers should consider the economics of retaining replacement heifers in their herd. Kathy Larson is the Beef Economist at the Western Beef Development Centre at Lanigan. She told producers…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has released its latest Canadian agriculture productivity and trade report. The purpose of the report is to look at the overall performance of Canadian agriculture and world…
Participants are pleased with the information coming out of this week’s Foraging into the Future Conference. Yesterday participants covered a variety of topics from soil health to water development,…
The director of risk management for Hams Marketing Services says US cash markets have strengthened over the past week or so in spite of the fact packers are easily finding hogs to meet a full…