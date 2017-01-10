Name Change Doesn't Change 50 Year Old Local Company

A major merger and name change was announced today by The Jim Pattison Group. JayDee Agtech has merged with Maple Farm Equipment and the new entity will be called Pattison Agriculture. The new company is part of The Jim Pattison Group of companies that has been servicing the ag sector for over 50 years. The new company now has 17 dealerships across Saskatchewan and Manitoba and will be looking for investment opportunities in the future.

Swift Current will be the headquarters of the new company.