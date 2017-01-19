Raising the Steaks For Sask Beef Conference

Registration closes Friday for the Saskatchewan Beef Industry Conference.

The annual event is coming up January 24th to 26th at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.

Conference Co-ordinator Shannon McArton says key players in the industry have come together to host the event:

McArton said, "It's a partnership of five groups, Saskatchewan Cattlemen's, Saskatchewan Stock Growers, Saskatchewan Livestock Association, The Beef and Forage Symposium committee, and the Saskatchewan Cattle feeders."

This year’s event “Raising the Steaks” covers a variety of topics from consumer marketing, to animal health, marketing and forage and grazing management.

To register for the conference visit their website at www.saskbeefconference.com