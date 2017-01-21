Stadium Demolition Continues at Regina’s Evraz Place

The demolition of the Stadium at Regina’s Evraz Place has made a few folks sentimental as they review the history of some of the events in the building.

The building originally constructed in 1919 has housed a number of shows and events from hockey games, to concerts, and cattle shows during Agribition.

President and CEO of Regina Exhibition Park Mark Allan says they started demolition on the Stadium earlier this week.

"We're just starting the demolition phase, it will be about an eight-week process as I understand it. That frees up some space for parking and storage facilities down the road," Allan said.

Once completed, it will mean that Evraz Place will be the largest interconnected event complexes in Canada.

"The only other steps that have to be completed aside from the construction phase which we're confident, are the removal of the stadium and the winter fair building and that will be done in about eight weeks then following the Canada Farm Progress Show our agricultural equipment show in June the Pasqua and Harlton barns will be the last two to go down in July," he said.

He notes work on the new International Trade Centre continues noting it’s expected to be completed in time for Agribition this fall.