The Saskatchewan Stock Growers and SODCAP Receive $200,000 Grant

It’s the news they’ve been waiting for.

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers and SODCAP (South of the Divide Conservation Action Program) will have more money to preserve grasslands and native habitat in South West Saskatchewan.



Stock Grower President Shane Jhanke says they’ve received word that a $200,000 grant is on the way from a U-S based organization.

"We applied to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for $200,000 in matching funds for the restoration portion of our SARPAL grant from Environment of Canada. The money received from this grant will help restore species at risk, habitat by reseeding cultivated land within large blocks of grasslands to reduce the habitat fragmentation," he said.

Participating producers will implement grazing management strategies, control invasive species, prepare seeding beds, control weeds and seed and establish native plants.

Jhanke says the money will help improve habitat for the Greater Sage-Grouse, Logger-Head Strike, the Burrowing Owl and the Sprague Pipet.

The Stock Growers will develop and implement 4 Habitat Management Areas and 4 Habitat Restoration Areas on 4000 acres of native grasslands, and restore habitat on 500 acres of previously disturbed grassland.