US Winter Wheat Acres Lowest They've Been in 108 Years

Last week's USDA report indicated that US winter wheat acres are the lowest they've been in more than a century.

G3 Weather and Crop Specialist Bruce Burnett explains.

"The hard red winter wheat area itself is down about 8 percent, a 3.29 million acre drop from last year's planting. A very small winter wheat area in the US especially for the hard red winter. That should help support prices as we go through this upcoming year," he said.

Burnett noted it's good news to start seeing some of these lower acreage predictions come to fruition.

"The lower area is going to help support prices, but certainly I think that's good news in terms of the wheat situation as we are starting to see some of their lower areas that are expected in the upcoming year in the major production countries come to fruition," Burnett said.

US winter wheat acres are the lowest they've been in 108 years.