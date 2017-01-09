Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association and CGC to Decide What to do With User Fees Surplus



The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is looking forward to participating in consultations on what to do with that 95 Million dollar surplus of CGC user fees.

The user fees are collected on inspections at export terminals.

The CGC is considering a number of options on what to do with the current surplus from rebates to reinvesting in infrastructure or conducting more research on grain.

Wheat Growers Chair Jim Wickett says they want to see the money go back to farmers adding on average they are paying about $10,000 a year in user fees.

"Farmers are getting nickeled and dimed everywhere we look. The commissions more than capable of doing some of that research, most of them already have big multimillion dollar surplus sitting around somewhere collecting dust anyways. We don't need another $100 million sitting around, $30,000 over three years I could certainly put that to work on my farm," he said.

The CGC has said the surplus has grown over the last three to five years, due to higher than expected grain volumes, and lower than expected expenditures.

Producers who are interested in signing the Wheat Grower petition calling for a refund can go to userfees.wheatgrowers.ca