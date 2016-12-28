12 Win 2016 Have Kabos Broncos in Striking Distance of South Division

A strong 2016 for the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos has them in position to make a run at top spot in the South Division in 2017.

The Broncos head into the break with a record 11-2-4, and sit third place in the division, however, they do hold four games in hand over the second place Regina Monarchs and two games in hand over first place Yorkton.

For Swift Current, they will do not have any remaining games with the Monarchs, but will battle Yorkton once.

Following a busy October and November, the Kabos Broncos had just one league game on their schedule in December, which they won 7-2 over the Regina Aces.

Through 18 games, Reed Jacobson leads Swift Current in points with 42, while Riley Dekowny has the most goals, with 20.

The Broncos will start their 2017 schedule on January 6th with a road game against the Prairie Storm.