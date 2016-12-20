2016 WMBL Champs Pay a Visit to City Council

Members of the 2016 WMBL champion Swift Current Indians were in attendance last evening at City Council to share their story on capturing the title.

This season marked the 5th time the Indians have been crowned champions of the WMBL since 2001 when the league was formed.

New President of the Swift Current Indians Mike Mutlow spoke about what winning the Harry Hallis Memorial Trophy meant to him.

"This trophy is kind of a representative of the whole group and the team that got to hoist it with us. It's pretty cool to say it's for Swift Current, the fans, the volunteers, and everybody. To me that is the most important thing it's our trophy, it's the cities trophy," he said Monday night.

Former President of the Swift Current Indians and new Swift Current Councillor Bruce Deg reflected on his final year with the team.

"(I have an) immense amount of pride. It's not every day that you come away with that kind of success (we had this year), but I've always been proud of the team ever since I've been part of it and as a fan before that (as well)," Deg said after the City Council meeting.

The team set a single-season franchise record with 33 wins this past season, while also going an impressive 9-0 in the postseason en route to capturing their first title since 2010.

Five members of the baseball club have since signed professional contracts.

The team is still in the process of renaming the team in time for the 2017 season.