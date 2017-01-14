Americans top Broncos in well played shootout

It was almost a playoff like atmosphere and level of intensity as the Tri-City Americans topped the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 in the shootout.

"Pretty good response after last night," said Broncos assistant coach Jamie Heward. "As a staff and as a team we didn't think we played very well in Medicine Hat. Lots of holes and lots of things to correct. Tonight the guys came out and played very well against a team that has played very well in the east so far. We battled hard and to lose in a shootout is what it is."

Jordan Topping scored twice and added a goal in the shootout to lead the way for Tri-City as they swept the WHL East Division on their road swing.

Tyler Steenbergen had a goal and an assist, while Aleksi Heponiemi added two helpers for the Broncos in a losing cause.

"I thought we matched speed for speed," Heward said. "At times we certainly outplayed them. We should have won in overtime on the power play with two open nets and caught a bad break. We'll still take a point after what happened last night and move forward."

Ryley Lindgren and Glenn Gawdin also scored for Swift Current.



"We really responded to last night," Lindgren said. "We really focused on keeping things simple today. At the end of the day we played real well but not well enough."







Jordan Papirny made 29 saves for Swift Current in his second start for his new team.



Rylan Parenteau made 28 saves and held the Bronocs off the board on their 4-3 power play in overtime.



Swift Current went 0 for 6 on the man advantage, while Tri-City went 2 for 5.



"I think we did (take some steps)," Heward said. "We made a lot of good plays. I thought our penalty kill was much better. It was hard working, it was aggressive we just got a couple of bad bounces. Special teams are very streaky. We just have to stick with it as far as what we're trying to do."



The Broncos go right back to work on Sunday when they host the Red Deer Rebels at 4pm.







"They're a good hard working team," Heward said. "We work as hard as we did tonight in certain areas and we'll be fine."



You can hear the game with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey on The Eagle 94.1 FM at 3:30pm.

