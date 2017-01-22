Blades PP leads them over Broncos

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Saskatoon struck three times on the power play as the recent defensive woes continued for the Swift Current Broncos in a 6-3 loss to the Blades.

“A lot of disappointing things in the game today,” said Broncos assistant coach Jamie Heward. “We've got to find a way to regroup and learn from this.”

Jesse Shynkaruk scored twice in the first period on the power play and the Blades eventually built up a 4-1 lead before the Broncos started to push back.

Second period goals by Dom Schmiemann, Tyler Steenbergen and Aleksi Heponiemi got Swift Current back to within striking distance, but they could never draw even before the Blades pulled away in the third.

Heponiemi had a goal and two assists for Swift Current in what was a six point weekend for him.

Swift Current was coming off a tough 6-5 loss to Regina the night before and had to then travel to Saskatoon for an early afternoon game the next day against a rested Blades squad.

“It's an unfortunate schedule,” Heward said. “I'm not sure how the WHL can allow a game with such a short turnaround. We play an emotional game last night and have to be here for a 2pm game. That's an interesting decision, but I thought our guys battled for the most part. We've just got to find a way to be smarter at times when we don't have our legs.”

Defensive play has been an issue for the Broncos as of late. They allowed six goals in both losses this weekend and have allowed an average of 5.3 goals per game while they have lost five of their last six games.

The Broncos now have a full week off to get back on track before hosting Prince Albert on Sunday.

“We just have to figure out how to get back to playing team defence,” Heward said. “When you're allowing 5-6 goals a night it's not just one thing. We've got some issues we have to address over the next week. We'll get some time off, get the guys re-energized, have some real high intensity practices and get back to doing what we were doing.”

The Broncos only have two wins and a shootout loss in the seven games since their significant moves at the trade deadline. The week off could allow for some time to work on chemistry and help acclimatize their new players to Broncos hockey.

“There seems to be a lot of questions on things we've covered and things we were good at,” Heward said. “Guys seem to be hesitant to do certain things. We've just got to find a way as a group to realize playing the right way is going to get you an opportunity to win.”

Taz Burman made 20 saves on the 25 shots he faced against the Blades. Brock Hamm stopped 28 of the 31 Broncos shots he saw in earning the win.

Ryan Graham left the game in the first period with what appeared to be a lower body injury.

Quick video recap of today's loss in Saskatoon. Broncos are off now for a week. pic.twitter.com/hsHfw2i7pf

— Shawn Mullin (@shawnmullin) January 22, 2017

More Local Sports

Blades PP leads them over Broncos

Saskatoon struck three times on the power play as the recent defensive woes continued for the Swift Current Broncos in a 6-3 loss to the Blades. “A lot of disappointing things in the game today,”…

Broncos suffer heartbreaking late loss to Regina

Connor Hobbs scored with 4:30 to play in the third period as the Regina Pats erased a 5-4 deficit to beat the Swift Current Broncos 6-5 tonight. "Pretty exciting game for the fans," said Broncos…

Steenbergen focused on team, Broncos host Pats tonight

This week's inclusion of Swift Current Broncos forward Tyler Steenbergen on the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings isn't really making a big impression on the player himself. Steenbergen is not…

K-Motel Broncos Head East to Battle Prairie Storm

A chance to get back in the win column for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos Friday night. Coming off of a 7-1 loss on Sunday against the Yorkton Terriers, the Broncos will look for a bounce back on…

Wicks Last Undefeated Team in Super League

Clayton Wicks and Swift Plumbing and Heating are the last unbeaten team, as draw three of Innovation Super League Wrapped up Thursday night at the Swift Current Curling Club. Swift Plumbing & Heating…

Kabos Broncos Roll Hounds; Take Over Second Place in South Division

A trio of first period goals proved to be more than enough Wednesday night for the Kabos Batnam 'AA' Broncos. Playing host to the Notre Dame Hounds, the Broncos moved into sole possession of second…

Skinner stones Broncos in Lethbridge

Stuart Skinner made 41 saves as the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 tonight. The Broncos were buzzing around the Lethbridge net all night and just couldn't find the…

Three Broncos listed on NHL draft rankings

This year's NHL draft could be a special time for a least a couple members of the Swift Current Broncos. Aleksi Heponiemi, Artyom Minulin and Tyler Steenbergen all find themselves ranked among the…

Shadows Volleyball Team Receives 4A Sportsmanship Award

Coming off of a silver medal performance at the 2016 SHSAA 4A Boys Provincial Volleyball Championship in Biggar, the Shaunavon Shadows received more than just the medal. It was announced earlier, the…

Hobson happy to be in Swift Current

Jake Hobson is back on the prairies and feeling good about it. The Swift Current Broncos dealt a fifth round bantam draft pick at the trade deadline to acquire Hobson from Portland and fill the gap…

Seidler Looks For 3-0 Start in Super League

Just two undefeated teams remain as Innovation Super League enters draw three Thursday night. Darwin Seidler will look to improve his 2-0 record against Pattison Ag and Scott Lenz (1-1), meanwhile…

Sakic inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame

Swift Current Broncos great Joe Sakic earned another honour in his incredible career. He is part of the 20th induction class for the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.The Burnaby, BC…

Full Line Ag Broncos Pick Up Second Win in Last Three Games

The Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos found themselves back in the win column Tuesday night. On the road in Regina, the Broncos got the better of the third ranked Ravens 2-0. After playing a…

Kabos Broncos Look to Build Off of Victory in Melville

Sole possession of second place in the South Division will be on the line Wednesday night for the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Raiders. With a point in their contest Wednesday night against the Notre Dame…

Tigers handle Broncos to start Swift Current's busy weekend

Chad Butcher scored a hat trick as the Medicine Hat Tigers rolled to a 7-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos tonight. Swift Current wasn't at their best on the night as the Central Division leading…

Tough Weekend for Diamond Energy Wildcats

The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats dropped a pair of decisions to the league-leading Saskatoon Stars on the weekend. The 18-2-1 Stars got a pair of goals from both Mackenna Parker and Kaitlin…

Heponiemi leads Broncos over Rebels in the shootout

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal, an assist and the shootout winner as the Swift Current Broncos beat Red Deer 5-4 today. “He does a little bit of everything,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith.…

Americans top Broncos in well played shootout

It was almost a playoff like atmosphere and level of intensity as the Tri-City Americans topped the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 in the shootout. "Pretty good response after last night," said Broncos…

Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Papirny set for new start in Swift Current

Through almost four seasons and two long playoff runs Jordan Papirny was the steady presence between the pipers for the Brandon Wheat Kings.Now the Edmonton product is getting set for his Swift…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

New Bronco Excited to Contribute

SWT Broncos Look For League Best 17th Win

Steenbergen, Gawdin & Heponiemi lead Broncos over Ice

Kabos Broncos Set to Battle Aces

Innovation Super League's Second Draw in the Books

Full Line Ag Broncos Lose Early Lead and Game to Mavericks

SWAC Senior Basketball Leagues Get Underway Following Christmas Break

Four Games Scheduled as Super League Resumes

Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

Broncos add championship goalie while making three deadline deals

SWT Broncos Roll Past Weyburn to Start 2017

Full Line Ag Broncos Play First League Home Game in Nearly Two Months

Gawdin welcomes Lindgren addition to Broncos

Swift Current Baseball Club Announce New Branding Tonight

Broncos add overage Lindgren from Lethbridge

Wildcats Fall Twice in Saskatoon

K-Motel Broncos Dispose of Prairie Storm; End 7-Game Winless Streak

Shorthanded goals topple Broncos against Wheat Kings

Full Line Ag Female Broncos Tripped Up in 'A' Final in Prince Albert

Consistent Attack Leads Kabos Broncos Past Moose Jaw

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

5th Annual Wellness Challenge

16 January 2017 12:00 am - 12 February 2017 12:00 am

TBA





Tots Play

23 January 2017 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Morning Walking for Wellness

23 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Evening Walking for Wellness

23 January 2017 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School, Swift Current





Top Secret Kids' Writing Camp

23 January 2017 7:00 pm

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

24 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Let"s Play

24 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





Login