Broncos continue home stand against Wheat Kings

The Swift Current Broncos continue their longest stretch of games at home this season as they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to town tonight.

The Broncos have only won once in four games against the Wheat Kings this season, but their three losses all came in the shootout.

Swift Current has won seven of their last eight games and is looking to take advantage of this stretch of games at home.

"It's huge," said Broncos defenceman Max Lajoie. "We want to catch up to top teams in the league. These four games at home are really important right now."

Calvin Spencer had two goals in a win over Lethbridge on Tuesday and agrees they have to give teams a hard time when they come to the Credit Union iPlex.

"We need as many points at home as we can," Spencer said. "Make sure this is a hard building to play in for the other team. These next three or four games are going to be huge for us."

The Broncos came back again in that win over Lethbridge and that's something coach Manny Viveiros is really impressed by.

"Very happy with the way we came back again," Viveiros said. "That never quit attitude that our boys had is something that lets us know we are in every hockey game. That's very positive."

The Broncos are 11 points up on Brandon in the WHL East Division standings. Swift Current sits third and Brandon fourth.

"Against Brandon is a pivotal game for us right now," Viveiros said. "We could separate ourselves even more with this hockey team. They’re going to come in and give us a very difficult game here. Even though we've won quite a few games over this stretch, we're still not completely happy with where our game is. We've still got some areas we've got to clean up on to get better to make a push towards the playoffs."

The Wheat Kings won't have star forward Nolan Patrick who is close to returning from injury nor star defenceman Kale Clague who was excellent for Canada at the recently completed World Junior Championship.

According to an interview on the Broncos website they hope to have Artyom Minulin back in their lineup after he missed Tuesday's game.

You can listen to all the action on The Eagle 94.1 FM with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey at 6:30pm. Puck drop is just after 7pm at the Credit Union iPlex.