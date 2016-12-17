Broncos knock off Raiders for third straight win

The Swift Current Broncos can head home for Christmas on a happy note.

Kade Jensen scored late in the third period to lift the Broncos to a 4-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders tonight.

Jensen's goal came just over a minute after the Raiders had tied the game at 3. He fired a slap shot through Glenn Gawdin's screen and the Broncos held on the rest of the way.

“It's dejecting when you give up that goal because I thought at times we played a really strong game,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. “We limited the shots against again tonight and did a lot of good things to get to that point in the game. Then to give one up on a turnover in the neutral zone that is all on us we were a little dejected, but we got the lead back. I thought we took over again and we didn't let them out of their own end with a minute to play.”

Kole Gable scored twice as the Swift Current's fourth line with Gable, Arthur Miller and Brandan Arnold was one of their stronger lines in helping them secure a third straight win.

“They were really good,” Smith said. “They had energy, they played the right way, they played hard. They were heavy at times along the boards, they didn't turn the puck over and they played well defensively. Obviously with (Gable) getting a couple goals that's always nice when you depth guys get that, but they played the right way.”

Aleksi Heponiemi scored for the third straight game and added an assist as he hit the 10 goal mark on the season.

“That's good for us because he's such a playmaker,” Smith said. “He's always looking pass first. Now that he's starting to shoot the puck and get some results that might open up some more passing for him because guys will respect his shot now.”

The Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period as defencemen Loch Morrison and Max Martin beat Travis Child on 2 of their first 4 shots. Taz Burman then replaced Child and stopped 16 of 17 Raiders shots to earn the win.

Swift Current came back quickly on goals by Gable and Heponiemi getting to the first intermission in a 2-2 tie.

Gable then pulled Swift Current ahead on the rebound of a Brandan Arnold shot as the Broncos dominated the second period. Ian Scott held Prince Albert in the game with 31 saves on 35 Swift Current shots.

“It was a heavy game,” Smith said. “They played well. I liked PA's game all week. They played well against Moose Jaw and against us. We head into the break on a three game winning streak and we can relax for a week now, feel pretty good about what we're doing and come back strong.”

The Broncos head to the holiday break with a record of 18-10-3-4 and are two points behind Moose Jaw for second place in the WHL East Division.

They play Moose Jaw in a home-and-home starting December 27th.