Broncos rebound with win over PA

Five different goal scorers struck as the Swift Current Broncos rebounded from Friday's loss with a 5-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Calvin Spencer, Tyler Steenbergen and Aleksi Heponiemi all had a goal and an assist in the win. Arthur Miller and Ryan Graham also scored for Swift Current.

“We came in wanting two points after a tough loss,” Miller said. “(Coach Manny Viveiros) put in a game plan and we knew what we needed to get done. I feel like we accomplished it.”

Miller's goal was his first since October 10th, but his offensive game has been rounding into form lately with three points in his last four games.

“I feel really good about it,” Miller said. “I feel good about our team. Just doing the little things crashing and banging... and I feel like it's really been helping me out lately.”

Prince Albert jumped out an early lead when Kolten Olynek put home his own rebound.

The Broncos responded less than three minutes later when Spencer made a quick turn and shot the puck through Ian Scott's five-hole for his 10th of the season. Matthew Stanley got his first career point with an assist on the goal.

Miller gave the Broncos a 2-1 lead late int he first period when he re-directed home an Artyom Minulin pass from the right corner. The line with Miller, Spencer and Conner Chaulk was strong for Swift Current all night.

“They got into the dirty areas and came out with the puck,” Smith said. “Made it hard on their defence. Just being strong on the puck, they were strong on their skates. I liked everything about their game.”

Miller feels like they are a good fit together.

“I feel like we're all kind of the same type of players,” he said. “Crash, bang and simple things. I feel like we stuck to the little things and it really did a lot for us tonight.”

The Broncos controlled the second period but they weren't able to get any of their 16 shots behind Scott.

Ryan Graham extended Swift Current's lead early in third period when he intercepted a Tim Vanstone pass and ripped a shot by Scott for his 12th of the season.

Simon Stransky closed the gap to 3-2 on a Raiders power play shortly after and Prince Albert pushed for the tie.

“They're a really hard team to play against when they're all going, crashing and hitting,” Miller said. “We just needed to stick to our plan and we needed a bounce back game. I felt like we did what we needed to do.”

Swift Current added some insurance when Steenbergen scored a very impressive goal for his team leading 30th of the season. Heponiemi then put the game out of reach into an empty net.

“After last night's loss it was disappointing and I thought our guys responded quite well,” Smith said. “Not a lot of holes in our game tonight.”

Taz Burman made 24 saves to earn the win for Swift Current. Scott stopped 33 of the 37 Broncos shots he faced.

Swift Current is now 6-0 against the Raiders this season and have won 8 of their last 10 games.

It was their last game before Tuesday's WHL trade deadline.

“I'm sure it's been in the mind a lot,” Miller said. “There's not much what you can do about it. We just like to play the game. We've proved since the start that we can play with Regina and Moose Jaw. I feel like as what we got in the locker room right now we've got a good push for whatever comes.”

The Broncos remain four points back for Moose Jaw for second place in the WHL East Division.

They host Kootenay on Wednesday.