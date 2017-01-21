Broncos suffer heartbreaking late loss to Regina

  • Print
Connor Hobbs scored with 4:30 to play in the third period as the Regina Pats erased a 5-4 deficit to beat the Swift Current Broncos 6-5 tonight.

"Pretty exciting game for the fans," said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. "Lots of goals and two offensive teams. Both teams struggled to defend and that's been happening to us lately too much. We're giving up too many goals against. We have to block some shots, we have to pick up our men in the defensive zone and at times you need a save once and a while. We don't blame any individual it's a team break down and we need to tighten it up."

Swift Current had the top team in the CHL on the ropes before a Dawson Leedahl power play goal that bounced off the glass behind the net before Broncos goaltender Jordan Papirny attempted to cover it and it bounced in behind him.

The loss was Swift Current's third in three games against Regina this season but the closest they've come to knocking off the top team in the CHL.

"We're not looking at it like oh we came close to beating the top rated team," Smith said. "That's not what we're about right now. We need points and we need to work on our game. We're giving up way too many goals. If you can't defend you're not going to win."



Glenn Gawdin led the way for the Broncos with two goals and two assists. Aleksi Heponiemi also scored twice and had a helper.

"For us we're still trying to fight to play that sixty minutes," Gawdin said. "I think for 50 minutes we were all over them. Those last two (goals) some penalty trouble, some bad calls... things aren't always going to go your way. I think we need to adjust better and try to finish those games out."

Swift Current came very close to tying the game in the last two minute with Papirny pulled on a power play for a 6 on 4.

The teams traded goals in the first period and Regina had a 3-2 lead through twenty minutes of play.

The Broncos surged ahead in the second period on the strength of two power play goals and then another late in the period from Gawdin.

"I think we've just got to work as a unit more," Gawdin said. "In the second period we did it pretty well and it showed. Little things, little habits and those small plays or those board plays are what get you and end up in the back of the net. For us it's just tighten up the little things and we should be alright."

While the Swift Current mad advantage was strong going 2 for 5, they couldn't contain Regina's power play as the Pats went 3 for 4.

Papirny took the loss allowing 6 goals on 35 shots. Jordan Hollett returned to Regina's lineup to earn the win stopping 23 of 28 Swift Current shots.

The Broncos returned forwards Ryan Graham and Kole Gable to the lineup after recent bouts with illness.

Before the game the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame announced their class of 2017 including former Broncos coach and general manager Stan Dunn.

Swift Current has now dropped four of their last five games. They won't have much time to think about it before going to Saskatoon Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

Our broadcast of Robertson Family Group Swift Current Broncos Hockey gets started at 1:30pm on The Eagle 94.1 FM.

