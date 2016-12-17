Broncos win first of home-and-home with Raiders

Sahvan Khaira had the rare Gordie How hat trick for a defenceman as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 tonight.

The 18-year-old scored, had an assist and dropped the gloves against Tim Vanstone to earn the distinction.

“I'm not trying to come out here and fight,” Khaira said. “But if I have to stand up for myself and my teammates I will every time.”

It was a first star level performance for Khaira who was strong defensively, made some big hits and several good reads in the offensive zone.

“I thought he was assertive,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. “He jumped in the play. He's really come a long way. Each night he seems to be taking more responsibility as a teammate doing the right things, making the right play and not getting beat defensively. His goal tonight he's been doing that a lot pinching down the boards keeping plays alive in the offensive zone. He's turning into a solid player for us. I'm looking forward to the second half with Sahvan.”

Khaira has moved to a pairing with Colby Sissons recently and has had a chance to play against some tougher opposition.

“I believe my play thrives on more opportunity,” Khaira said. “We have a really strong d-core here and regardless who you are playing with you get an lot of opportunity and we're all having fun.”

The game got off to a bit of a slow start but Swift Current's momentum built up consistently throughout the game as they used their depth to wear down the Raiders.

“I think they clogged up the neutral zone,” Smith said. “It's effective they've got five guys in between the blue lines it's hard to break through there. It took us a little time to realize you're not going to go through three or four guys. We talked about getting it behind their D which I though we did well as the game progressed. Once we established zone pressure we were able to get some chances.”

Khaira's goal came with twenty seconds to go in the first period as he pinched in and fired a puck from the right half wall of the Raiders zone that deflected in off a Prince Albert skate.

The Raiders answered back in the second period on a Carson Miller power play goal. It was one of a hand full of quality chances Prince Albert managed on Travis Child who made 20 saves in the win.

Prince Albert did keep the game in striking distance. The Broncos got their second lead of the game later in the second when Aleksi Heponiemi battled to put the rebound of a Tyler Steenbergen shot behind Nicholas Sanders for his 9th of the season.

Ryan Graham extended that Swift Current lead in the third period on a nice feed from Lane Pederson. It was his 10th goal in 10 games with the Broncos.

Pederson then scored into an empty net to secure the win.

Khaira, Heponiemi and Pederson all had a goal and an assist. Steenbergen chipped in three assists.

The game took a physical tone early leading eventually to a fight between Khaira and Vanstone before an intense battle between Glenn Gawdin and former Bronco Cavin Leth.

“The first five or seven minutes they were more physical than us,” Smith said. “We responded well. It's never an easy game against PA that's their style. I thought our guys stuck up for each other and stuck up for the team.”

That could carry over to the re-match on Saturday night in Prince Albert.

“It's not going to be a summer skate,” Smith said. “I expect it to be as physical if not more physical. It always is there. They're going to have some pride and they're playing for their lives. We want to gain some ground on teams and push ourselves a little bit above teams. Christmas is right there right around the corner... our message to our guys is just give us one more night and you're going to get a week off.”

Sanders was strong in the Prince Albert goal tonight with 37 saves.

Swift Current went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Raiders went 1 for 3.

The win vaults the Broncos to 17-10-3-4 on the season and still four points behind Moose Jaw for 2nd place in the WHL East Division.

Saturday's game in Prince Albert is the final game before a ten day holiday break.