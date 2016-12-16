December Road Swing Continues for Full Line Ag Broncos

Seeking a second straight win, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Titans are back on the ice Friday night.

Fresh off of a 6-2 victory over the Regina Capitals on Wednesday, the Broncos will now pay a visit to Moose Jaw to battle the Mavericks.

Baylee Kirwan will look to continue her strong play of late.

Over her past three games, Kirwan has managed to find the back of the net five times.

Friday's game will be the fourth of a seven game December road trip for the Broncos.

They'll continue the road swing on Saturday and Sunday with games in Estevan.

The Mavericks and Broncos will get underway at 8:15.