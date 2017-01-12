Full Line Ag Broncos Lose Early Lead and Game to Mavericks

A three goal second period was to much to overcome Wednesday night for the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Titans.

Playing their first league home game in nearly two months, the Broncos quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the visiting Moose Jaw Mavericks, however, it would not hold up.

After Bailey Wilson and Chelsea Wilson found the back of the net in the opening frame for a 2-0 lead after one period of play, Moose Jaw fought back in the second.

Three straight goals for the Mavericks gave them their first lead of the night with 2:29 left to go in the middle period.

Moose Jaw then extended their lead to 4-2 not quite five minutes into the third.

The Broncos tried to battle back and did trim the lead back down to one, when Chelsea Wilson put home her second goal of the game with 5:52 left to go.

However, that was as close as they would get, as Swift Current lost to Moose Jaw for the first time this season.

Following the defeat, the Broncos dropped to 6-9-4 on the season.

They will look to bounce back over the weekend, but will be in tough, as they play host to the league leading Estevan Panthers on Saturday and Sunday.