Full Line Ag Broncos Pick Up Second Win in Last Three Games

The Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos found themselves back in the win column Tuesday night.

On the road in Regina, the Broncos got the better of the third ranked Ravens 2-0.

After playing a scoreless opening frame, the Broncos found their way onto the scoreboard late in the second.

With just 14 seconds left to play in the middle period, Kaitlin Haubrich put home her 4th goal of the season, giving Swift Current a 1-0 lead after two.

In the third, the score remained the same, until the Broncos picked up a key insurance goal.

With just over five minutes remaining, Chelsea Wilson netted 11th goal of the season, doubling the Bronco's lead to 2-0.

Jenna Olfert, Kalea Sauder and Carmen Hildebrand each picked up an assist in the victory.

Amaya Giraudier meanwhile, registered her second shut-out of the season.

For the Broncos, who have now picked up at least a point in three straight contests, the schedule will not get any easier.

Swift Current will play host to the league leading Parkland Lions over the weekend, with one game Saturday and one on Sunday.

So far this season, Parkland and Swift Current have split their two meetings.