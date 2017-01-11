Full Line Ag Broncos Play First League Home Game in Nearly Two Months

After playing away from Swift Current for nearly two months, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos will play their first league home game since November 20th on Wednesday.

Returning to the Fairview Arenas, the Broncos will play host to the Moose Jaw Mavericks, a team they have had plenty of success against so far this season.

In three previous meetings with the Mavericks, the Broncos came away with victories of 5-1, 7-2 and 5-1 again.

Wednesday's game will mark the beginning of a three game homestand for Swift Current, after spending all of December away from home.

Entering the contest against Moose Jaw, the Broncos hold a record of 6-8-4.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 from the Fairview West Arena.