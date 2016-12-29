Full Line Ag Broncos Wrap Up December Road Swing

The month long December road swing will finally come to an end Thursday night.

Having not played a single game in the final month of 2016 at home, the Full Line Ag Midget 'AA' Broncos will play their final game of the calendar year Thursday in Regina against the Capitals.

So far on the trip, the Broncos have played to a 3-2-1 record, which included a 6-2 win over the Regina Capitals on December 14th.

Heading into the contest, which will be the final league game of 2016, the Broncos currently sit in 6th place in the standings, while the Capitals are in 3rd.

Puck drop from Regina is scheduled for 8:00pm.

After Thursday's contest, the Broncos will return home for their first game in Swift Current since November 20th, when they host the Moose Jaw Mavericks on January 11th.