Full Line Ag Female Broncos Tripped Up in 'A' Final in Prince Albert

Having the weekend off from league play, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos were off to Prince Albert for tournament action.

The Broncos got their weekend off to a strong start, beginning with a 6-4 win over the hometown Prince Albert Foxes.

Chlesea Wilson picked up a hat-trick in the win for Swift Current, while Sara Kendall picked up two goals and an assist.

Following the tournament opening victory, the Broncos then took on the Lloydminster Steelers.

On the strength of Baylee Kirwan's three goals, the Broncos doubled up the Steelers 4-2.

Bailey Wilson netted the other goal for Swift Current in the contest.

However, after their 2-0 start, the Broncos ran into a bit of trouble.

Battling the Saskatoon Chargers, Kirwan had the lone goal for Swift Current in a 3-1 loss.

Then in the 'A' Final, the Broncos were taken down 3-2 by the Regina Ravens.

Kendall and Kaela Sauder found the back of the net for Swift Current in the loss.

The Broncos will now switch their focus back to league play with a mid-week game coming up.

Swift Current will play their first home game since November 20th, on Wednesday when they host the Moose Jaw Mavericks.