Hobson happy to be in Swift Current

Jake Hobson is back on the prairies and feeling good about it.

The Swift Current Broncos dealt a fifth round bantam draft pick at the trade deadline to acquire Hobson from Portland and fill the gap created by trading Kade Jensen to Brandon.

The native of Christopher Lake, SK just outside of Prince Albert welcomed the move.

“I was pretty excited,” Hobson said. “Coming to a town a little more like my hometown and closer to where I live is pretty sweet. Portland wasn't really a city for me. A little too big. This is more me.”

Despite being a big point producer in midget, Hobson doesn't necessarily define himself as a puck mover.

“More like defensive defenceman,” Hobson said. “Tries to get up when he can. Just make that first pass.”

The 17-year-old was someone the Broncos had kept their eyes on previously.

“We always liked him,” said Broncos Director of Hockey Operations Jamie Porter. “He's going to come in and he's going to move pucks. He's a good skater. He's got to learn the league a little bit more, but he will help us out.”

In Midget AAA Hobson was an offensive force and had 40 points in 43 games for Prince Albert.

“I followed up the play a lot trying to be the fourth forward,” Hobson noted. “I guess got lots of ice time and lots of points go with that.”

Despite limited practice tie before going to work, it was still an impressive deubt for Hobson in Boncos colours on the weekend. He's enjoying what he is seeing in the hearly going.



“All positive things,” Hobson noted. “Seems like a great group of guys, great coaching staff and I think I'm going to like it here. It's a pretty good hockey club.”

Hobson and the Broncos are off to Lethbridge tonigh to play the Hurricanes for the fourth and final time this season. They're 1-1-1-0 against the Hurricanes this season.

“Skilled team,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. “These guys can put the puck in the net. We've got to defend like crazy.”



The game will be Ryley Lindgren's first game against his old club since they dealt him to Swift Current just before the trade deadline. Lethbridge also acquired impact forwards Zak Zborosky and Matt Alfaro from Kootenay before dealing Lindgren.

You can hear tonight's game on The Eagle 94.1 FM with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey at 7:30pm. Swift Current is back on home ice this Saturday against Regina.