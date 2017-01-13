Innovation Super League's Second Draw in the Books

Darwin Seidler was the only team able to improve to 2-0 last night at Innovation Super League Thursday night.

Seidler scored his second win of the season defeating Westax's Max Kirkpatrick (0-1).

Meanwhile, Scott Lenz and Pattison Ag fell to 1-1, with a loss to Scott Rumpel and Cypress Motors/Subway (1-1).

Also droping to 1-1 was Premier Tech's Dean James after coming up short against Rod Quintin and Choice Driving School (1-1).

Rounding out the draw, Clayton Wicks and Swift Plumbing and Heating (1-0) won their first contest of the winter schedule, defeating Dan Kennedy's TDK Trucking (0-2) rink.