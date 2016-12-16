James Claims Super League Crown

The 2016 Fall Innovation Credit Union Super League champion is Premier Tech's Dean James.

James and his rink consisting of Third Brian Wiens, Second Wayne Oakman and Lead Richard Cuthbert defeated Westax/WW Smith's Max Kirkpatrick in the Super League final Thursday night at the Swift Current Curling Club.

For the Premier Tech team, the turing point took place in the 3rd end.

With the score tied 1-1 James took advantage of having last rock and scored four points to take a 5-1 lead and cruise to victory.

In the 'B' Final, Dan Kennedy and TDK Trucking got the better of Chad Andrews' Andrews Ag Ltd. rink.

Choice Driving School's Rod Quintin was crowned the 'C' champion with a victory over Scott Lenz and JayDee AgTech.

In the Consolation Bracket, Cypress Motors/Subway's Scott Rumpel was the winner after defeating SWT/BASF's Kelsey Dutton.

Meanwhile, Darwin Seidler scored a win over Clayton Wicks and Swift Plumbing to round out Thursday's draw.