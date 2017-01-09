K-Motel Broncos Dispose of Prairie Storm; End 7-Game Winless Streak

The winless drought is no more.

Despite taking 13 penalties Sunday afternoon, the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos were able put an end to their seven-game winless drought, coming away with a 4-1 road victory in Balgonie against the Prairie Storm.

Swift Current held the Prairie Storm to just one power-play goal despite having 13 attempts, while scoring a power-play goal of their own, as well as a short-handed marker.

After playing most of what seemed to be a scoreless opening frame, the Broncos found their way on to board with just 42 seconds remaining before the intermission.

On their first power-play of the game, Rhett Stevenson found the back of the net for Swift Current as they took a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Despite being up 1-0 entering the intermission, a late hooking call against Beau Larson with just :08 left in the period, would mean the Prairie Storm would start the second period on the power-play.

The early period penalty kill did not cause the Broncos to falter though, in fact, it did the opposite.

With Larson's penalty about to expire, Matthew Christianson managed to find the back of the net for a short-handed goal and a 2-0 Swift Current lead.

However, even with their two goal lead the Broncos penalty trouble remained a problem, which the Prairie Storm would finally burn them for.

Taking advantage of a 5-on-3, the Prairie Storm beat Broncos goalie Brad Nyen, trimming the Swift Current lead to 2-1.

The score would remain 2-1 until the late stages of the third, when the Broncos found some much need insurance.

A pair of goals for Stevenson in the final 5:30 of the game, gave Stevenson the hat-trick and also secured Swift Current their first league win since December 3rd.

The Broncos jumped into a tie for sixth place in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League standings with the win, and will look to further climb the leaderboard on Saturday when they visit the Notre Dame Hounds.