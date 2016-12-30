K-Motel Broncos Search For Consistency in Season Full of Streaks

It was a first half full of streaks for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos.

Ultimately hitting the Chirstmas/New Year's break with a record of 9-13-2, the Broncos have already experienced two winless streaks of six games or more, but they have also went on a winning streak that lasted seven games.

Following a 4-1 season opening win over Moose Jaw in early October, Swift Current experienced their first major skid of the season, going on to drop their next seven games in a row.

Despite the October struggles, the Broncos were able to get momentum turned around in November.

Picking up a win, a loss and a tie early in the month, the Swift Current then defeated the Regina Rangers 10-6 which served as the beginning for their seven game win streak.

However, following an 8-2 win over Lumsden on December 3rd, the Broncos began a tail spin in the final portion of their 2016 schedule.

With five of their final six December games against the top four teams in the South Saskatchewan Midget 'AA' Hockey League, who have a combined record of 70-17-5-2, Swift Current dropped five of the six games, with the only non-defeat being a 3-3 tie against Yorkton.

At the break, the Broncos are holding on to 7th place in league standings.

Swift Current will have a chance to climb to make a move in the rankings early in 2017 though, with four of their first five games in January coming against teams below them in the standings.

The Broncos will begin the 2017 part of their schedule January 3rd in Regina against the Capitals.