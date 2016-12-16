K-Motel Broncos Try to Snap Skid in Melville

An opportunity to snap their losing skid tonight for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos.

After dropping three straigth games last weekend, the Broncos will look to turn their fortunes around Friday night when they visit the Melville Milionaires.

Friday's game will be the first of three in as many days for Swift Current as they head into the Christmas break.

The Broncos will pay a visit to Yorkton over the weekend for a pair of games against the Terriers on Saturday and Sunday.

This season, the Broncos and Millionaires met twice in late October, with Melville winning both games by scores of 8-4 and 7-3..

Swift Current enters their tilt with the Millionaires currently holding a 9-11-1 record and clinging to the eigth and final playoff spot.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 from Melville.