Kabos Broncos Ready For First Meeting of the Season With Prairie Storm

The Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos will get the 2017 portion of their schedule underway on the road Friday night.

After finishing 2016 a strong 11-2-4, the Broncos will begin 2017 by visiting the Prairie Storm.

The two South Division squads have yet to meet this season, but Swift Current does lead the Prairie Storm (7-8-1) by eleven points in league standings.

For the Broncos, Friday night will mark just their third league game in seven weeks, however they will play another seven games in the month of January.

Following Friday's contest, the Broncos will travel to Moose Jaw on Saturday to battle the Warriors.