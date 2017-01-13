Kabos Broncos Set to Battle Aces

Looking to inch closer to second place in the South Division standings, the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos are back on the ice Friday.

Currently sitting three points back of the Regina Monarchs for second place, the Broncos will try to gain ground when they host the Regina Aces.

The Broncos and Aces have met once so far this season, with Swift Current rolling to a 7-2 victory in mid-December.

Following Friday's contest, the Broncos will have a quick turn around Saturday with at 12:00pm puck drop in Melville.

Friday's game is scheduled for 8:00pm from Fairview West.