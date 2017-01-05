Legionnaires Begin 2017 With Key Game Against Stars

The 2017 portion of the schedule gets underway Thursday night for the Home Hardware Midget ‘AAA’ Legionnaires.

Coming off of their Christmas/New Year’s break, the Legionnaires will play host to the Battlefords Stars.

The two teams enter Thursday night’s game just one point apart in the standings, with the Legionnaires currently holding the edge.

So far this season, Swift Current and the Battlefords have met three times.

In those three games, the Stars have won twice, with one of those coming in overtime, while the Legionnaires have won once.

Swift Current enters the 2017 schedule with a record of 11-16-0-3.

Puck drop for Thursday night’s contest is scheduled for 8:30pm from the Credit Union iPlex.