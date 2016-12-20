Legionnaires Host League Leading Pat Candians in Final Contest Before Christmas Break

A tough task heading into the Christmas break.

Playing their final regular season game 2016, the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires will play host to the league-leading Regina Pat Canadians.

Winners of nine straight games, the Pat Canadians have yet to lose in the month of December, however, the Legionnaires will look to change that.

Swift Current, meanwhile, will be looking to get back in the win column after Moose Jaw put an end to the Legionnaires three game winning streak on Saturday.

So far this season, the Pat Canadians and Legionnaires have met once.

That game took place back in October and saw Regina come away with a 3-2 victory.

Swift Current (11-15-0-3) enter Tuesday night's contest sitting in 7th place in league standings.

The top seeded Regina squad comes in with a record of 22-2-0-1.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:15pm from the Credit Union iPlex.