Legionnaires Look to Maintain Playoff Positioning as 2017 Approaches

The Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires are currently in a playoff position with the Christmas/New Year's break upon them.

Already 30 games into their 44 game schedule, the Legionnaires sit in 7th place in the Saskatchewan Midget 'AAA' Hockey League with a record of 11-16-0-3.

All season long, Swift Current has been led by Broncos' prospect Ethan Regnier.

The 5'9" forward has posted 14 goals and 29 assists so far this season, which has him second among skaters for the league scoring title with 43 points.

Swift Current native, Hunter Lamb has also had a strong season on offence for the Legionnaires.

Lamb so far has tallied 11 goals and 22 assists, which has him 5th in league scoring.

When Swift Current begins the 2017 part of their schedule, they will quickly be put into a key series of games.

Five of the first six Legionniares games in January come against teams that are within two points of less of Swift Current in the standings.

The Legionnaires resume their season on January 5th when they host the Battlefords Stars.