Midget 'AA' Broncos Held to Single Point Weekend

The Christmas break has become a very welcome sight for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos.

Despite reaching a seven-game winning streak earlier this month, the Broncos sputtered in their final six games before the break, whichw as capped off with a pair of losses and a tie over the weekend.

Swift Current began their three games in three days Friday in Melville.

After Jonas Sadded put Swift Current up 1-0 in the opening thirty seconds of the game, Melville fired home six unanswered goals en route to an 8-2 victory.

Brock Herter tallied the Broncos other marker in the game.

Despite only being outshot 26-21, it was the special teams that let Swift Current down.

The Broncos went 0-7 with the man advantage, while the Millionaires finished the night 3-8 on the power play.

Looking to rebound on Saturday, Swift Current then faced the difficult task of travelling to Yorkton to battle the third place Terriers.

Once again, the Broncos were able to jump out in front with a Rhett Stevenson first period goal.

However, Yorkton came back just four minutes later to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

After Tristen Sulz regained the lead for Swift Current, the Terriers netted two unasnwered goal, for a 3-2 lead.

Although it appeared, Swift Current was going to lose their second straight game to start the weekend, and fifth overall, Aaron Wittmier had other ideas.

On the power play in the final minute of the third period, Wittmier put Swift Current back on even ground, tying the game 3-3 and earning the Broncos a point.

The single point, would be their only one of the weekend though as Yorkton went on to blank Swift Current 6-0 on Sunday.

Heading into the Christmas break, the Broncos own a record of 9-13-2 and sit 7th in league standings.

Swift Current will resume the 2017 portion of their schedule on January 3rd when they visit the Regina Capitals.