New Bronco Excited to Contribute

Ryley Lindgren made his debut with the Swift Current Broncos last night in an 8-3 win over the Kootenay Ice.

The overage forward acquired before the trade deadline is planning to bring a well-rounded style to his new club.

"I want to bring a 200-foot game, keep thing simple and go to the net hard. I want to bring a hardworking game and at the same time set a good example for the younger guys. I know that's part of my role as a 20-year-old to set a good example and put the puck in the net as well," he said.

Lindgren has been nearly a point per game player the past two seasons and credits teammates and confidence for that growth.

"I've definitely had a lot of support helping me out in Lethbridge, there was a lot of great players and guys gelled together well," said Lindgren. "At the same time, there are even better players that I'm excited to get started playing with and start gelling with them as well. I think confidence is a big part and growing as an older player and putting pucks in when you have the opportunity."

Lindgren says he was surprised by the deal but is happy to be on a very talented team in Swift Current.

Lindgren has 42 points in 43 games this season.

In his first game with the Broncos he played on a line with Lane Pederson and Ryan Graham.

Swift Current will need all hands on deck this weekend as they visit Medicine Hat Friday, host Tri-CIty on Saturday and welcome Red Deer on Sunday afternoon.