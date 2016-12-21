Penalty Trouble Proves Costly for Legionnaires

The Regina man-advantage turned out to be a major disadvantage for the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires Tuesday night at the Credit Union iPlex.

In Swift Current's final contest before the Christmas break, the Pat Canadians went to the power play eight times and cashed in on four of them, en route to a 5-1 road victory.

Regina jumped out in front of Swift Current not quite four minutes into the game, which would go on to be their only even-strength goal of the contest.

Following a successful penalty kill, the Legionnaires once again found themselves short-handed just two minutes later, and this time, Regina would make Swift Current pay.

The Pats scored a tap-in at the side of the net to extend their lead to 2-0.

Still trailing by two goals, the game began to get away from the Legionnaires early in the second as their penalty problems continued.

Just a minute after Tyler Pryhitka was called for charging, Christian Riemer was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.

The Pats quickly scored on the 5-on-3, and then added to their lead prior to the end of Riemer's five minute major, as they took a commanding 4-0 lead.

Throughout the remainder of the middle frame, the Legionnaires struggled to generate much of a push back, only tallying three shots in the period.

However, one of those three shots did find the back of the net off of the stick of Hunter Lamb, as the Legionnaires trimmed the Pat Canadians lead to 4-1.

Lamb's goal was his 11th of the season.

That was as close as Swift Current would get though.

Regina would go on to add a late power play goal, restoring their four goal lead and put the finishing touches on the contest.

With the victory, the Pat Canadians improved their league best record to 23-2-0-1, while the loss dropped the Legionnaires to 11-16-0-3.

Swift Current will begin the 2017 portion of the schedule on January 3rd when they visit the Regina Capitals.