Sakic inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame

Swift Current Broncos great Joe Sakic earned another honour in his incredible career.

He is part of the 20th induction class for the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.



The Burnaby, BC product scored 293 points in two seasons with the Broncos before starting his legendary NHL career.



During his time in Swift Current he won the WHL Rookie of the Year, WHL Most Value Player and CHL Player of the Year awards. He was also recently named the greatest WHL player of all time.



Sakic spent his entire professional career with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise and was captain for 17 of his 20 seasons.



He was a Hart Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion (1996, 2001). Sakic also passed the 100-point mark 6 times throughout his career.



He ranks 9th all-time in NHL scoring with 625 goals and 1,016 assists in 1,378 games.

On the international stage, Sakic won gold medals in the World Junior Championship, World Championship and Olympics. He was also named MVP of the 2002 Olympic Ice Hockey tournament.



Sakic was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was inducted into the Swift Current Broncos Hall of Fame in the summer of 2011.

