Seidler Looks For 3-0 Start in Super League

Three Broncos listed on NHL draft rankings This year's NHL draft could be a special time for a least a couple members of the Swift Current Broncos. Aleksi Heponiemi, Artyom Minulin and Tyler Steenbergen all find themselves ranked among the…

Sakic inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame Swift Current Broncos great Joe Sakic earned another honour in his incredible career. He is part of the 20th induction class for the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.The Burnaby, BC…

Full Line Ag Broncos Pick Up Second Win in Last Three Games The Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos found themselves back in the win column Tuesday night. On the road in Regina, the Broncos got the better of the third ranked Ravens 2-0. After playing a…

Kabos Broncos Look to Build Off of Victory in Melville Sole possession of second place in the South Division will be on the line Wednesday night for the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Raiders. With a point in their contest Wednesday night against the Notre Dame…

Tigers handle Broncos to start Swift Current's busy weekend Chad Butcher scored a hat trick as the Medicine Hat Tigers rolled to a 7-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos tonight. Swift Current wasn't at their best on the night as the Central Division leading…

Tough Weekend for Diamond Energy Wildcats The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats dropped a pair of decisions to the league-leading Saskatoon Stars on the weekend. The 18-2-1 Stars got a pair of goals from both Mackenna Parker and Kaitlin…

Heponiemi leads Broncos over Rebels in the shootout Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal, an assist and the shootout winner as the Swift Current Broncos beat Red Deer 5-4 today. “He does a little bit of everything,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith.…

Americans top Broncos in well played shootout It was almost a playoff like atmosphere and level of intensity as the Tri-City Americans topped the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 in the shootout. "Pretty good response after last night," said Broncos…

Riders Deal Durant to Montreal January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Papirny set for new start in Swift Current Through almost four seasons and two long playoff runs Jordan Papirny was the steady presence between the pipers for the Brandon Wheat Kings.Now the Edmonton product is getting set for his Swift…

New Bronco Excited to Contribute Ryley Lindgren made his debut with the Swift Current Broncos last night in an 8-3 win over the Kootenay Ice. The overage forward acquired before the trade deadline is planning to bring a well-rounded…

SWT Broncos Look For League Best 17th Win The South Saskatchewan Hockey League leading SWT Pee Wee Broncos are back in action Friday night, looking for a league best 17th win. The 16-1 Broncos are coming off of a pair of wins last weekend in…

Steenbergen, Gawdin & Heponiemi lead Broncos over Ice Tyler Steenbergen, Aleksi Heponiemi and Glenn Gawdin combined for 14 points as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Kootenay Ice 8-3 tonight. The three instigated a big push late in the second period…

Kabos Broncos Set to Battle Aces Looking to inch closer to second place in the South Division standings, the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos are back on the ice Friday. Currently sitting three points back of the Regina Monarchs for second…