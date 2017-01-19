Seidler Looks For 3-0 Start in Super League

Just two undefeated teams remain as Innovation Super League enters draw three Thursday night.
Darwin Seidler will look to improve his 2-0 record against Pattison Ag and Scott Lenz (1-1), meanwhile Swift Plumbing and Heating's Clayton Wicks will put his 1-0 record on the line against Rod Quintin and Choice Driving School (1-1).
Also competing in Thursday draw, Cypress Motors/Subway's Scott Rumpel (1-1) will take on Dean James and Premier Tech (1-1), and Westax's Max Kirkpatrick (0-1) will meet Dan Kennedy and TDK Trucking (0-2).