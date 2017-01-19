Shadows Volleyball Team Receives 4A Sportsmanship Award

Coming off of a silver medal performance at the 2016 SHSAA 4A Boys Provincial Volleyball Championship in Biggar, the Shaunavon Shadows received more than just the medal.

It was announced earlier, the Shadows volleyball team were the recipients of the 4A boys volleyball sportsmanship award.

Shaunavon went on a strong run at the tournament losing just one match in Pool play, before defeating Fort Qu' Appelle and Saskatoon Christian en route to the gold medal game.

In the final, the Shadows fell 2-0 to Nipawin.

This award is given to one of the ten teams attending the provincial championship.

They were recently presented with their banner at an awards ceremony in Shaunavon.