Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouttes Leading the Way as SWAC Basketball Ends 2016 Schedule

There were six basketball games played on December 20, four at the senior level and two at the junior level. 

Both the Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouettes remain undefeated in league play as both hosted Maple Creek and won. 

The girls’ game saw the Silhouettes score 76 while Maple Creek had 34. 

Leading the way for Shaunavon was Jensen Piquette with 27 while Hannah MacNeil added 20. 

Alex Mason had 8 for the Rebelles and Claudia Lim added 7 points. 

The boys’ game was much closer with the Shadows edging the Rebels 87-83. 

Nixen Voll had 43 points for the Shadows while Kirkland Sutter added 16. 

AJ Cruz was the Rebel’s high scorer with 29 and Justice Smith contributed 26.   The other senior girls’ game was an overtime victory for the Swift Current Jr Ardens as they defeated the host Herbert 61-56. 

Kyla Morante was the Arden’s top scorer with 17 points while Brooklyn Choo-Foo added 13.

Montana Jacobson was the Laurel high scorer with 16 closely followed by Jewel Jacobson with 15 points. 

The final game of the night saw the Frontier Raiders host the Swift Current Jr Colts and come away with a 77-64 win. 

Frontier had Lawrence Loyola with 20 points and Cody Carrothers with 18. 

Bren Medina had 33 points for the Colts while Einar Dela Cruz added 16 pts.  

There were also two junior make up games on December 20, with the results as follows:

Frontier girls 12 @ Maple Creek 67 Frontier boys 64 @ Maple Creek 49  

The first dates in January for senior basketball are as follows:

January 10, 2017 Swift Current Jr Ardens & Colts @ Maple Creek Herbert girls @ Gull Lake Shaunavon boys @ Frontier

January 17, 2017 Maple Creek girls @ Herbert Swift Current Jr Colts @ Shaunavon Shaunavon girls @ Gull Lake Maple Creek boys @ Frontier

January 19, 2017 Gull Lake girls @ Herbert

The first dates in January for junior basketball are as follows:

January 5, 2017 Gull Lake girls @ Frontier Herbert boys @ Frontier Wymark girls @ Maple Creek Swift Current Comp gr 9 boys @ Maple Creek Swift Current Comp gr 9 girls @ Shaunavon

January 12, 2017 Herbert girls & boys @ Swift Current Comp Maple Creek girls @ Shaunavon Maple Creek boys @ Frontier Gull Lake girls @ Wymark

January 19, 2017 Frontier girls & boys @ Swift Current Herbert girls & boys @ Maple Creek Shaunavon girls @ Wymark

