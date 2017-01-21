Steenbergen focused on team, Broncos host Pats tonight

This week's inclusion of Swift Current Broncos forward Tyler Steenbergen on the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings isn't really making a big impression on the player himself.

Steenbergen is not focused on the draft or anything of that nature while trying to help lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.

“Not really,” Steenbergen said. “I know I just have to keep playing my game and good things will happen. I just have to worry about what I'm doing on the ice and if I do the right things hopefully I get credit for it. If I don't I just have to prove them wrong.”

After getting passed over in his first year of draft eligibility last June, Steenbergen has gone out and become one of the top goal scorers in the league with 34 goals and 59 points so far this season.

“I think it's mostly confidence,” Steenbergen said. “I'm playing with some great players. The whole team is doing well and I think that's helping me out how we're doing in the standings.”

Lately Steenbergen has been playing with captain Glenn Gawdin and rookie Finnish forward Aleksi Heponiemi. They seem to have found some chemistry together.

“I think we're getting a good sense of where we know the other is going to be,” Steenbergen said. “We know each other's tendencies. Hopefully we can keep that going and hopefully build on that. We don't want to be complacent with where we're at we want to keep on getting better.”

Steenbergen is ranked 138th among North American skaters, while Heponiemi came in at 36th and defenceman Artyom Minulin at 49th.

The focus for the Broncos is now on a battle with the CHL's top ranked team as they host the Regina Pats tonight.

After giving up 14 goals in two games against the Pats earlier this season the Broncos know they have to be sharp defensively.

“You have to be disciplined and really strong defensively the whole game,” said Swift Current coach Manny Viveiros. “You can't even take a couple shifts off or they will capitalize.”

Regina thrives off a speed game, but that is also the kind of game the Broncos want to bring to the table.

“They're a fast skating hockey club and that's our style also,” Viveiros said. “But as we get closer to the end of the season we have to tighten up even more as far as our defensive play.”

Swift Current is coming off a 5-1 loss to Lethbridge on Wednesday that was played much closer than the score would indicate. Regina lost 8-5 at home to Medicine Hat last night so both clubs will be looking to get back on track.



The Pats are missing both their regular goaltenders to injury, while Swift Current has been without top six winger Ryan Graham for four games. The Broncos were also without Owen Blocker and Kole Gable in their loss to the Hurricanes.

Tonight's game is also the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame game and the class of 2017 will be announced in a pre-game ceremony at the Credit Union iPlex. Former NHL forward Travis Moen will also be in attendance selling tickets to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens alumni game.



You can hear all the action on The Eagle 94.1 FM with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey at 6:30pm.