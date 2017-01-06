Strong First Period Derailed by Second and Third as Legionnaires Fall to Stars

Often times when you surrender four goals in the second period, and six unanswered goals overall, you wind up on the losing end of a hockey game.

Unfortunately for the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires, that trend stayed true Thursday night at the Credit Union iPlex.

Playing their first game of 2017, the Legionnaires played host to the Battlefords Stars, who, heading into the game, they led by one point in the Saskatchewan Midget 'AAA' Hockey League standings.

Swift Current got off to strong start, as Owen Ozar found the back of the net just 37 seconds into the contest for a 1-0 lead, which the Legionnaires would hold onto heading into the first intermission.

However, once the puck was dropped for period number two, the Stars tied the game fast than the Legionnaires took their original lead.

Just 15 seconds into the middle frame is all it took for the Battlefords to get on the board and tie the game 1-1.

Still deadlocked approaching the middle of the period, the Legionnaires regained their lead.

Forward Tyler Pryhitka tallied his sixth goal of the season, restoring the Legionnaires one goal lead, putting them up 2-1.

That though, is where all momentum would halt and essentially end for Swift Current.

A mere 22 seconds after Pryhitka found the back of the net, the Stars once again got themselves back on even ground.

From that point on, it was all Stars.

The Battlefords beat Legionnaires starting goalie Cody Levesque two more times before the period expired, taking a 4-2 lead into the final frame.

In the third, the flood gates remained open.

Another three Stars goal put to bed any thoughts Swift Current may have had about a comeback and leapfrogged the Battlefords past the Legionnaires in the standings.

The loss dropped Swift Current to 8th in league standings, clinging to the final playoff spot.

The Legionnaires will look to make up that lost ground Friday night when they visit the Notre Dame Hounds.

Swift Current will also be looking to snap a three game losing streak.

Puck drop from Wilcox is scheduled for 8:00pm.