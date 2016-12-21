Strong Night for Shaunavon in SWAC Senior League Basketball

The 2016 portion of the SWAC Senior Basketball League schedule wrapped up with four games Tuesday night.

Both the Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouttes were on their home floor, and both came away with victories.

The Shadows got the better of Maple Creek 87-83, while the Silhouttes also defeated Maple Creek, 76-34.

For the Swift Current Comp. Junior teams, they were on the road for Tuesday's games.

The Jr. Colts paid a visit to Frontier where they fell 77-64 to the hometown Raiders.

The Jr. Ardens, however, found themselves on the other side of the coin, scoring a 61-56 overtime victory in Herbert.