Swift Current Baseball Club Announce New Branding Tonight

The Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club will have a new name and look Tuesday night.

Formerly the 'Indians' the team dropped the nickname in early September last year, and will now announce and present their new branding Tuesday at City Council.

Beginning at 7:00pm the club will unveil its new name, logo, as well as colour scheme.

The Swift Current WMBL team will begin their 2017 season on June 1st when they host the Moose Jaw Miller Express.

Swift Current is coming off of it's second WMBL championship since 2010 after sweeping Edmonton in the league final last Summer.