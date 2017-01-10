Swift Current Baseball Club Announce New Branding Tonight

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club will have a new name and look Tuesday night.

Formerly the 'Indians' the team dropped the nickname in early September last year, and will now announce and present their new branding Tuesday at City Council.

Beginning at 7:00pm the club will unveil its new name, logo, as well as colour scheme.

The Swift Current WMBL team will begin their 2017 season on June 1st when they host the Moose Jaw Miller Express.

Swift Current is coming off of it's second WMBL championship since 2010 after sweeping Edmonton in the league final last Summer.

More Local Sports

Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

Honouring their previous name, the Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club has a new one. Effective as of Tuesday night, the franchise is now known as the Swift Current 57's. "The name is a tribute to each…

Broncos add championship goalie while making three deadline deals

There's no goaltender currently playing in the WHL with more playoff experience than Jordan Papirny. He is now a member of the Swift Current Broncos. Swift Current sent veteran defenceman Kade…

Full Line Ag Broncos Play First League Home Game in Nearly Two Months

After playing away from Swift Current for nearly two months, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos will play their first league home game since November 20th on Wednesday. Returning to the…

SWAC Senior Basketball Leagues Get Underway Following Christmas Break

The SWAC Senoir Basketball leagues are back underway Tuesday night following the Christmas break. A total of four games will be played throughout the southwest. Both the Swift Current Comp. Jr.…

Gawdin welcomes Lindgren addition to Broncos

Swift Current Broncos management sent their roster a message yesterday with the addition of overage forward Ryley Lindgren from the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Dealing prospect Carson Dyck and a 2018…

SWT Broncos Roll Past Weyburn to Start 2017

Although a new year, it was more of the same for the SWT Pee Wee 'AA' Broncos over the weekend. The South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League leaders continued to pad their lead at the top of the…

Swift Current Baseball Club Announce New Branding Tonight

The Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club will have a new name and look Tuesday night. Formerly the 'Indians' the team dropped the nickname in early September last year, and will now announce and present…

Broncos add overage Lindgren from Lethbridge

The Swift Current Broncos have entered what has been an intense arms race for this year's WHL trade deadline. They added overage forward Ryley Lindgren from Lethbridge and a 2018 6th round bantam…

Wildcats Fall Twice in Saskatoon

A tough way to start the new year for the Diamond Energy Female Midget 'AAA' Wildcats. The Wildcats began their 2017 with a weekend trip to Saskatoon to take on the league leading Stars. With the two…

K-Motel Broncos Dispose of Prairie Storm; End 7-Game Winless Streak

The winless drought is no more. Despite taking 13 penalties Sunday afternoon, the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos were able put an end to their seven-game winless drought, coming away with a 4-1 road…

Shorthanded goals topple Broncos against Wheat Kings

Back-to-back shorthanded goals in the third period lifted the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos tonight. The Broncos had a 3-1 lead after the first period and weren't…

Full Line Ag Female Broncos Tripped Up in 'A' Final in Prince Albert

Having the weekend off from league play, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Broncos were off to Prince Albert for tournament action. The Broncos got their weekend off to a strong start, beginning…

Consistent Attack Leads Kabos Broncos Past Moose Jaw

After suffering their first league loss since October 3rd on Friday, the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos found themselves back in the win column just a day later. Coming off of a 2-1 overtime loss to the…

Broncos rebound with win over PA

Five different goal scorers struck as the Swift Current Broncos rebounded from Friday's loss with a 5-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders. Calvin Spencer, Tyler Steenbergen and Aleksi Heponiemi all…

New Name to be Unveiled Tuesday Night for Swift Current's WMBL Team

The wait is nearly over. Since announcing they would no longer be called the 'Indians' back in early September, the Swift Current Baseball Club has been working on a new team nickname, which they are…

Broncos continue home stand against Wheat Kings

The Swift Current Broncos continue their longest stretch of games at home this season as they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to town tonight. The Broncos have only won once in four games against the…

Strong First Period Derailed by Second and Third as Legionnaires Fall to Stars

Often times when you surrender four goals in the second period, and six unanswered goals overall, you wind up on the losing end of a hockey game. Unfortunately for the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA'…

Broncos trade Johnson to Saskatoon

It took Cole Johnson two years of recovery from injury to make the Swift Current Broncos full time. Now after only a few months on the roster he's headed to Saskatoon. Swift Current traded Johnson to…

Super League Gets Winter Schedule Underway

Just a total of three games on the ice Thursday night as Innovation Super League got their Winter schedule underway. Thursday night's results were as follows: Darwin Seidler defeated Cypress…

Kabos Broncos Ready For First Meeting of the Season With Prairie Storm

The Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos will get the 2017 portion of their schedule underway on the road Friday night. After finishing 2016 a strong 11-2-4, the Broncos will begin 2017 by visiting the Prairie…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Swift Current Baseball Club Release 2017 Schedule

Another Broncos comeback in win over Lethbridge

Late Goal Earns K-Motel Broncos a Point in Regina

Legionnaires Begin 2017 With Key Game Against Stars

Gawdin's hat trick lifts Broncos over Blades

Elder gives Broncos OT win in tribute of crash victims

K-Motel Broncos Look to Snap 6-Game Winless Skid

Warriors beat Broncos to split home-and-home

Legionnaires Look to Maintain Playoff Positioning as 2017 Approaches

K-Motel Broncos Search For Consistency in Season Full of Streaks

Full Line Ag Broncos Wrap Up December Road Swing

Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouttes Leading the Way as SWAC Basketball Ends 2016 Schedule

SWT Broncos Hope 2017 Treats Them as Well as 2016

Steenbergen scores hat trick in win over Warriors

Broncos return from break to host Warriors

Wildcats' Offence Breaks Out Against Wings

12 Win 2016 Have Kabos Broncos in Striking Distance of South Division

Penalty Trouble Proves Costly for Legionnaires

2016 WMBL Champs Pay a Visit to City Council

James Claims Super League Crown

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

12 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Tots Play

12 January 2017 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Windows 10 for Beginners

12 January 2017 2:00 pm

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Evening Walking for Wellness

12 January 2017 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School, Swift Current





Board Games Night

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Open Stage - Lyric Theatre

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

The Lyric Theatre, Swift Current





Login