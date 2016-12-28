SWT Broncos Hope 2017 Treats Them as Well as 2016

The SWT Pee Wee Broncos will be sad to see 2016 end, but hopeful that 2017 will treat them just as well.

The Broncos came flying out of the gate in league play rolling to a 13-0 record before finally falling to Estevan on December 17 for their first loss of the season.

The Broncos were able to get back in the win column right after though, defeating the Weyburn Wings 8-5 the next day, finishing the first half 14-1.

For the most part, Swift Current has dominated their competition all season, outscoring their opponents 130-30.

Kalan Lind has been a force all season for the Broncos wracking up 38 goals and 27 assists in just 15 games.

At the Christmas break, Swift Current leads second place Estevan by 11 points for top spot in league standings.

The Broncos schedule will resume January 7th in Weyburn.